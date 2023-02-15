Nokia X30 5G with recycled aluminium frame launched: Check out its price, specs, other details

Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch PureDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. Other features of the Nokia X30 5G include 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and , an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Long after the business began to tease it, the new Nokia X30 5G has finally arrived in India. The new Nokia X30 5G is the company's first product introduction in 2023. The smartphone is in the luxury market and has a 65% recycled plastic back cover and 100% recycled aluminium frame.

The majority of the intriguing features of the Nokia X30 are connected to its design and the materials that were utilised to build it. The smartphone made its debut last year on a worldwide scale, and on February 20 it will be on sale in India. According to the manufacturer, the Nokia X30 will support three major Android OS updates.

One variation of the new Nokia X30 5G will be available, including 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will be offered in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colour variants for a brief time at a launch price of Rs 48,999. The new Nokia phone is currently available for pre-order and will only be sold on Nokia.com and Amazon starting on February 20.

The Nokia X30 will have a unibody design and be available in Blue and White. A hole punch will be included on the front panel for the solitary selfie camera.

A 6.43-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate will be included on the phone. Nokia claims on its international website that the front panel is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a material generally seen in high-end handsets. The manufacturer also notes that the Nokia X30 5G's body is composed of 65% recyclable plastic and 100% recycled aluminium.

The camera system features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. The latter helps users to capture stable videos and sharp images. The primary camera is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view. The camera module also includes an LED flash.

All this hardware is powered by Snapdragon 695 and backed by a 4200mAh battery with 33W charging. The Nokia X30 5G will also come with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, OZO Spatial Audio, and an under-display fingerprint sensor, among other things.

