Image Credit : iQOO website

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, the newest model in the iQOO Z series, has made its official debut in India. This phone is made for consumers on a tight budget who want performance, style, and a long battery life without breaking the bank.

A Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 256GB of storage, a 50-megapixel primary back camera, and a huge 6,000mAh battery are some of this phone's main features.

Everything you need to know about the new iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, including its cost, availability, and best features, is right here.