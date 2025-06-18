The Poco F7 is launching in India on June 24th, 2025, boasting a powerful gaming-focused design and impressive specs. It's expected to feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, a 50MP dual camera, and a massive 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

The Poco F7 will officially arrive in India on June 24, Poco announced. In addition to making the announcement, the Xiaomi spin-off shared the phone's specifications and design on social media. As befits the legendary Poco F-series, the Poco F7 is, of course, a gaming phone. However, Poco is once again going all out with the Poco F7, since the Poco F6 was quite understated in terms of appearance.

Poco F7 design teased

As a limited-edition model, one of the versions being teased sports a dual-tone chassis with noticeable screws and vents on the top half. It is yet unknown if they have any practical use or are only decorative. Additionally, RGB lighting surrounds the cameras to enhance the appearance. Whether Poco is implementing this across all variations or if more subdued options are also planned for people looking for something less conspicuous is unknown at this time. We'll see, but leaks indicate at least one other standard white/silver variant is in the pipeline.

Poco F7 expected features and specifications

Poco often releases its F-series handsets with top-tier CPUs before any other vendor does. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 made its debut in India with the Poco F6. Although not officially announced, the F7 may also introduce the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, which is seen in the Chinese Redmi Turbo 4 Pro and is anticipated to serve as the model for the next Poco phone. Dual cameras with a 50-megapixel primary are confirmed by the design reveal, as is also the case with the Redmi Turbo. The other may be an 8-megapixel ultrawide, depending on what the Turbo has.

According to current market figures, the Poco F7, which is headed to India, is expected to have the largest battery of any smartphone in the nation with a capacity of 7,550mAh. Additionally, the phone enables quick reverse charging at 22.5W and fast 90W wired charging.

Poco F7 India launch

June 24, 2025 is the date of the Poco F7 India launch. According to Poco, the launch will take place around 5:30 PM IST. The Poco F6, which came with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, was once priced at Rs 29,999. It is anticipated that the Poco F7 will cost around the same.