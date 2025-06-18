US President Donald Trump has again claimed credit for stopping a war between India and Pakistan, despite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi explicitly denying any role for third-party mediation in bilateral matters during their recent call.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he 'stopped a war' between India and Pakistan, and called Pakistan a 'great country' he loves.

Scroll to load tweet…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, has already fact-checked this assertion in a detailed phone conversation with Trump, making it clear that India does not and will never accept foreign mediation in its matters with Pakistan.

'I love Pakistan, I stopped a war'

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said, "Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan. I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night. We can now make a trade deal with him. But I stopped the war between India and Pakistan."

Trump did not provide any specific context or timeline for the claimed intervention. This is not the first time the US President has made such a statement; he has previously claimed that his diplomatic influence prevented military escalation between the two South Asian neighbours.

India responds with clarity: 'No mediation ever accepted'

Responding to these claims, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Prime Minister Modi had spoken to Trump for over 35 minutes on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. During the call, Modi firmly conveyed that India has never accepted and will never accept any third-party mediation on issues with Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Modi briefed President Trump about India’s Operation Sindoor and clearly stated our national position that any matters between India and Pakistan are bilateral,” Misri said.

He added that Trump understood PM Modi’s position in detail and expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism.

Trump invited Modi to visit US but PM Modi declined

According to Misri, Trump had also extended an invitation to PM Modi to make a brief stopover in the US, but the Prime Minister declined due to prior commitments.

The two leaders had originally planned to meet in person on the margins of the G7 Summit. However, Trump had to return to the US earlier than scheduled, which led to the phone call instead.

This was their first direct conversation since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, after which Trump had expressed condolences and support to PM Modi.