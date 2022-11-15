Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

Vivo, a Chinese company, is all set to launch the next series of its premium smartphones- the X90 by the end of this year. According to the sources, the Vivo X90 series will include the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+.

With the introduction of the new X90 series later this month, Vivo is prepared to revamp its flagship portfolio. For its smartphone cameras, Vivo partnered with Zeiss Optics, and the results were already noticeable in the X80 model from the previous year. It is now prepared to release the upcoming Vivo X series devices, which will follow a trend that has grown extremely popular among manufacturers and utilise Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets.

On November 22, the Vivo X90 series will go on sale in China; a worldwide launch is anticipated later. The cameras on this phone will be powered by Zeiss Optics, so anticipate the Vivo X90 Pro+ model to have all the bells and whistles. Additionally, Vivo will offer the X90 and X90 Pro variants.

Also Read | Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR/VR headset development as launch nears

According to reports, the Vivo X90 series would provide 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. The firm is anticipated to rely on MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 chipset and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The phones will include an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and compatibility for 50W wireless charging in addition to 120W fast charging. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could include a 1-inch image sensor from Sony, making it only the second phone after the Xiaomi 12S Ultra to use this innovation.

Also Read | OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

Zeiss Optics will optimise the cameras, but more than anything, we hope that Vivo resolves the software problems, since it appears to be the sole reason why customers would not suggest Vivo for its high-end products in the market. Speaking of which, this year's market pricing for Vivo's new X90 series may exceed Rs 80,000.