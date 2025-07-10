Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE go head-to-head in this comparison. Discover the key differences in design, display, performance, camera, and battery to determine which foldable phone reigns supreme.

Samsung’s new foldables are finally here, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be the showstopper, don’t sleep on the Flip series. Samsung introduced a Fan Edition version of their clamshell foldable this year, which is a unique and intriguing move and it is none other than Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is here.

It is the most reasonably priced Flip phone that Samsung has ever released, costing a cool Rs 20,000 less than the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7. Don't let the FE tag deceive you, though; this foldable still has a tonne of features and enough power to warrant your attention.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Design details

The same Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panels and a robust Armour Aluminium frame are included with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE. They are therefore equivalent in terms of durability. However, upon closer inspection, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 appears to be the more streamlined model. It feels a little more polished and is slimmer (13.9mm folded compared to 14.9mm on the FE).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Display

On displays, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a huge hit. It seems like a real tiny phone because to its 4.1-inch cover display that extends over the front. It has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and is responsive and quick at 120 Hz. A large 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with the same high brightness and refresh rate is revealed when you open it; it's excellent for split-screen, scrolling, and watching movies.

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has a smaller 3.4-inch cover screen with a lower peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a conventional refresh rate of 60 Hz. At 6.7 inches, the interior display is also somewhat smaller, but it still has 2,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Although somewhat reduced in size, the panel is still crisp and colourful.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Under the hood

Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2500 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage power the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Additionally, Samsung DeX is supported, allowing you to connect in and experience a PC-like display. The Exynos 2400, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage are all included on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE; these features are still good but not as high-end.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Camera qualities

Both variants have the same hardware: a 10-megapixel internal selfie camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 50-megapixel primary camera. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 7's bigger cover screen may be utilised to take better selfies, and its newer CPU should help with picture processing. Therefore, even though the quality of the images will probably be similar, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could provide a little superior overall shooting experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Battery can't be missed

Another minor victory for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is that its battery has a capacity of 4,300mAh, whereas the FE's is 4,000mAh. According to Samsung, the Flip 7 can play videos for up to 31 hours, while the FE can do it for about 24 hours. Both phones have 15W wireless and 25W wired charging capabilities, which is plenty for daily usage.