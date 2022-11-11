OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

OnePlus is working to launch the purported flagship OnePlus 11 in the weeks to come. According to the latest leak by famed tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N2 and OnePlus 11 will share the same camera system led by a 50MP camera.

Both the Oppo Find N2 and the OnePlus 11 are upcoming and most-awaited smartphones. When compared to the other, one folds. However, the camera specifications could be something they have in common. A recent leak suggests that the cameras on both smartphones will be identical.

The OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 may both have the same triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 2x zoom camera. The only variation can be in the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 may do away with this camera feature.

According to earlier speculations, the OnePlus 11 may use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM. The phone could have a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display. A 5000mAh battery with 100W cable charging capabilities is touted to power the phone. According to sources and leaks, the Oppo Find N2 is expected to use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while the OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 engine.

A recent rumour suggests that OnePlus would introduce the OnePlus 11 with Pro features rather than a Pro model under Series 11. Popular tipper Max Jambor broke the news on Twitter, although the manufacturer hasn't given the phone an official name yet. The smartphone is anticipated to ship with Android 13 OS preinstalled. There may be Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C connector among the connection options.

OnePlus is also said to be working on another phone dubbed OnePlus 11R. The phone is expected to come next year. Notably, the company hasn’t revealed any details related to the OnePlus 11 series or its offerings yet.

