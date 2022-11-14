Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR/VR headset development as launch nears

    Apple has recently hired new employees, confirming that the company's headset project is active. Apple has posted more job listings, looking to hire people in content production. Some listings suggest that a video service featuring 3D content playable in VR could be in the works.
     

    Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR VR headset development as launch nears gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    Following rumours that Apple's AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headset will go into commercial production in 2023, new reports show that the project is still alive and that Apple just employed new employees. Media reports suggest that Mark Gurman has claimed that Dave Scott, a former senior self-driving car unit member who left in early 2021, has returned.

    Yaniv Gur, Senior Director of Engineering, has also been transferred to the headset team, according to Gurman. Gur's involvement "may lead to the creation of productivity apps for the headgear," according to the report.  According to the Apple Insider report, Apple may be working on three products, including Apple Reality Pro, Apple Glass, and a second-generation model.

    Also Read | WhatsApp releases companion mode for Android users: Know what is it, how it works & more

    Apple has added additional job postings in an effort to recruit content producers. A video service with 3D material that can be seen in virtual reality may be in the works, according to some listings. In order to build the MR headset, Apple collaborated with Pegatron. If all goes according to plan, the company may begin mass producing the headgear in March 2023 and debut it the following month.

    There have been rumours that the headset's manufacturing would be restricted, that it will cost a lot, and that it will only be sold to businesses. A sizable number of job openings have just been listed by the business for the Technology Development Group, which is in charge of headset development. Software engineers for visual effects are among the roles in content production that have job advertisements.

    Also Read | Nothing Ear (Stick) 'limited drop' sale begins today; Here's why you should buy it

    The tech giant apparently intended to begin mass producing its AR-MR headsets in March of the following year. The headset's mass manufacturing would likely begin in March 2023, and it may be unveiled the following month.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Ear Stick limited drop sale begins today Here s why you should buy it gcw

    Nothing Ear (Stick) 'limited drop' sale begins today; Here's why you should buy it

    Vivo X90 series specs tipped online likely to launch on THIS date details here gcw

    Vivo X90 series specs tipped online, likely to launch on THIS date

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature for iPhone 14 models gcw

    Apple has spent THIS much for SOS Emergency satellite feature

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2 gcw

    OnePlus 11 new details leaked ahead of launch; likely to have THIS common feature with Oppo Find N2

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro gcw

    Apple to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for iPhone 14 Pro

    Recent Stories

    Amazing benefits of sugarcane juice for glowing skin and healthy hair SUR

    Sugarcane juice can be 'food' for good skin and hair; here's how

    football Revealed How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with manchester united icon Cristiano Ronaldo snt

    Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Gujarat Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to waste votes on Congress AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people not to waste votes on Congress

    Did Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirhua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) secretly get married? Know the truth RBA

    (Video) Did Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirhua (Dinesh Lal Yadav) secretly get married? Know the truth

    Shraddha murder Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show Dexter incense used to evade smell gcw

    Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon