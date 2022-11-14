Apple ramps up hiring for its first AR/VR headset development as launch nears

Apple has recently hired new employees, confirming that the company's headset project is active. Apple has posted more job listings, looking to hire people in content production. Some listings suggest that a video service featuring 3D content playable in VR could be in the works.

Following rumours that Apple's AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headset will go into commercial production in 2023, new reports show that the project is still alive and that Apple just employed new employees. Media reports suggest that Mark Gurman has claimed that Dave Scott, a former senior self-driving car unit member who left in early 2021, has returned.

Yaniv Gur, Senior Director of Engineering, has also been transferred to the headset team, according to Gurman. Gur's involvement "may lead to the creation of productivity apps for the headgear," according to the report. According to the Apple Insider report, Apple may be working on three products, including Apple Reality Pro, Apple Glass, and a second-generation model.

Also Read | WhatsApp releases companion mode for Android users: Know what is it, how it works & more

Apple has added additional job postings in an effort to recruit content producers. A video service with 3D material that can be seen in virtual reality may be in the works, according to some listings. In order to build the MR headset, Apple collaborated with Pegatron. If all goes according to plan, the company may begin mass producing the headgear in March 2023 and debut it the following month.

There have been rumours that the headset's manufacturing would be restricted, that it will cost a lot, and that it will only be sold to businesses. A sizable number of job openings have just been listed by the business for the Technology Development Group, which is in charge of headset development. Software engineers for visual effects are among the roles in content production that have job advertisements.

Also Read | Nothing Ear (Stick) 'limited drop' sale begins today; Here's why you should buy it

The tech giant apparently intended to begin mass producing its AR-MR headsets in March of the following year. The headset's mass manufacturing would likely begin in March 2023, and it may be unveiled the following month.