Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

    Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V29e carries a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for stable videos and crisper images. The front includes a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

    Vivo V29e to launch on August 28 key specifications price leaked to be available on Flipkart gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Vivo is refreshing its camera-focused V-smartphone series with the Vivo V29e. The new Vivo smartphone will launch on August 28. However, details about its pricing and features have leaked before of the unveiling. To increase the excitement around the smartphone, Vivo has also made some of its design and important features public.

    First off, like other smartphones in the sub-Rs 30K price range, the Vivo V29e has a compact profile and curved display. Similar to the Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a curved display and a thin design. Motorola unveiled a Motorola Edge 40 that is comparable a few weeks ago. However, every company makes a few changes to make their phones distinct.

    Also Read | WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions; Check details

    The rear panel of the Vivo phone once more features a color-changing technology, although it is only compatible with the red model. The Vivo V25's technology was also utilised by Vivo. Second, there are two sizable cutouts for twin rear cameras on the back. The selfie camera has a hole-punched cutout on the front as well.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 launch in September! Foxconn's logistics unit opens new office in Tamil Nadu

    The Vivo V29e's 7.57mm thickness makes it somewhat thicker than the 7.49mm body of the Edge 40. According to older reports, the phone has a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and an 8GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. The phone could be able to charge at least 33W.

    The phone boasts a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for steady films and sharper photos, according to Vivo. There is a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. According to Vivo, "Eye Auto Focus" is supported by the selfie camera for better and more dependable focus. As with the previous Vivo V-series phones, the firm is once more highlighting its night portrait capabilities.

    According to the website, "With 64 megapixels and OIS, you can illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter nighttime portraits with unmatched clarity and detail." A leak points out that the Vivo V29e might be priced at Rs 25,000 in India.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip may launch on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    5 reasons to buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 gcw

    5 reasons to buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

    Vivo V29e confirmed to feature 64MP dual rear camera 50MP selfie camera more gcw

    Vivo V29e confirmed to feature 64MP dual rear camera, 50MP selfie camera & more

    Apple iPhone 15 may support fast charging with up to 35W Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 may support fast charging with up to 35W: Report

    LG introduces StanByMe Go 27 inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase gcw

    LG introduces StanByMe Go 27-inch portable TV which comes in a briefcase

    Recent Stories

    We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    BREAKING: 'We permit appellant to terminate her pregnancy': Supreme Court allows rape survivor's plea

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas loves Indian cuisine; here's his favourite dishes

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says AJR

    Who will be PM candidate of INDIA alliance for Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Here's what Congress says

    Football Luis Rubiales breaks her silence on 'kiss' row during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 celebration osf

    Luis Rubiales breaks her silence on 'kiss' row during Spain's FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 celebration

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala anr

    Two Haryana natives arrested for impersonation during ISRO exam in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon