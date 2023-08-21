Vivo V29e to launch on August 28; Check out expected key specifications and price

Vivo is refreshing its camera-focused V-smartphone series with the Vivo V29e. The new Vivo smartphone will launch on August 28. However, details about its pricing and features have leaked before of the unveiling. To increase the excitement around the smartphone, Vivo has also made some of its design and important features public.

First off, like other smartphones in the sub-Rs 30K price range, the Vivo V29e has a compact profile and curved display. Similar to the Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a curved display and a thin design. Motorola unveiled a Motorola Edge 40 that is comparable a few weeks ago. However, every company makes a few changes to make their phones distinct.

The rear panel of the Vivo phone once more features a color-changing technology, although it is only compatible with the red model. The Vivo V25's technology was also utilised by Vivo. Second, there are two sizable cutouts for twin rear cameras on the back. The selfie camera has a hole-punched cutout on the front as well.

The Vivo V29e's 7.57mm thickness makes it somewhat thicker than the 7.49mm body of the Edge 40. According to older reports, the phone has a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and an 8GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC. The phone could be able to charge at least 33W.

The phone boasts a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for steady films and sharper photos, according to Vivo. There is a 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. According to Vivo, "Eye Auto Focus" is supported by the selfie camera for better and more dependable focus. As with the previous Vivo V-series phones, the firm is once more highlighting its night portrait capabilities.

According to the website, "With 64 megapixels and OIS, you can illuminate dim environments and capture stable, brighter nighttime portraits with unmatched clarity and detail." A leak points out that the Vivo V29e might be priced at Rs 25,000 in India.

