    WhatsApp users will soon be able to edit picture captions; Check details

    WhatsApp will soon allow users to edit photo captions on the messaging platform. The new feature has already been rolled out for some users. The feature will be available for both Android and iPhone users.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Earlier this year, WhatsApp made it possible to modify messages that had already been sent. Users will apparently soon be able to change media subtitles after sending them on the Meta-owned portal. Users will therefore have the option to edit the captions of the images, GIFs, documents, and videos they transmit.

    The most recent versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android users are now receiving this capability, according to WABetaInfo. If you don't have it now, don't worry; it will eventually become available to everyone. The feature was initially found in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.16.72 update. 

    WABetaInfo verified that the feature was indeed being distributed to users after installing the “most recent updates of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app, and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store.”

    To check if you have received this feature—try sending an image with a caption. Then, long-press the picture to check whether an edit option appears, just like you would if you wanted to modify a message. If the edit option displays, you already have the functionality; otherwise, you should get it soon.

    The option to edit messages, which enables users to fix errors or modify it after sending a message, has generally been well-received by WhatsApp users. Earlier this year in May, this function was made available, and it looks that WhatsApp is now enhancing it by making the caption editing tool available.

    Recently, WhatsApp also made the eagerly anticipated announcement that users would be able to transmit HD photographs via the app. Prior to this, WhatsApp automatically compressed photos, which frequently led to poor image quality. However, with the help of this function, users won't have to worry about their high-quality images becoming compressed while sending them to their contacts.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
