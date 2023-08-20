Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 launch in September! Foxconn's logistics unit opens new office in Tamil Nadu

    The iPhone 15 is expected to launch on September 12 and might be manufactured at Foxconn's plant in India. Ahead of the rumored launch, Foxconn's logistics unit Jusda has opened a new office in Tamil Nadu.
     

    Ahead of the iPhone 15 launch in September, Jusda, the logistics arm of Foxconn Technology Group, opened an office in Tamil Nadu on Friday. V Lee, the Foxconn representative in India, in a LinkedIn post, said JUSDA India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India.

    As per its website, Jusda is the only authorised supply chain management company of Foxconn Technology Group. In his LinkedIn report, Lee stated that Jusda India "celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India." He also expressed gratitude to the MeitY, DPIIT, and Tamil Nadu government for making the event possible.

    Jusda has over 20 years of experience in lean supply chain management, with a focus on end-to-end supply chain integration in the whole process for manufacturing industry, its website said.  Jusda has been operating in India since 2017 and currently employs over 100 people across four offices and fifteen warehouses. It mostly serves industries like electronics/high-tech, clothing, retail, e-commerce, engineering and industrial products, home and furniture, according to various reports.

    The new iPhone, likely to be announced on September 12, 2023, is slated to be the biggest update to the device in three years. Apple iPhone 15 launch event is likely to be held on September 12 or 13 as per various leak reports.

    The iPhone 15 is one of the most-awaited smartphones of the year. Apple is expected to make some big changes with the upcoming iPhone including the Dynamic Island Notch design being a part of all models and the USB Type C charging support, a first for Apple.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
