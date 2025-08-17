Vivo is launching the T4 Pro in India, featuring a 6.78-inch 1.5K display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 and boast a 50MP primary camera with a secondary periscope lens.

One of the top companies in the smartphone market, Vivo, is getting ready to launch a new, potent model in India under its well-liked T-series. The Vivo T4 Pro, a forthcoming gadget, has already been discovered on Flipkart, an online retailer. On its official X (previously Twitter) page, the business has teased the phone ahead of launch, providing an early look at its design and camera module.

What Do We Know About Vivo T4 Pro?

It is anticipated that the Vivo T4 Pro will debut with a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution display that provides a fluid visual experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 CPU, which comes with a lot of RAM and storage space, may power the phone. The gadget could have a 50MP primary camera for photos in addition to a secondary periscope sensor for zooming in. There could be support for LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, similar to the recently launched Vivo V60. The phone is likely to be available in two colour options in India: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold.

The Vivo T4 Ultra, which begins at Rs 37,999, has already been released by Vivo in India. It would be wise to assume that the T4 Pro would arrive around the Rs 30,000 pricing range because it will probably be positioned lower in the lineup.

Vivo T3 Pro: Know About Its Predecessor

In contrast, the Vivo T3 Pro, which debuted last year, cost Rs 24,999. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 5500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 50MP rear camera, and a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display were all included. It is anticipated that the T4 Pro would significantly outperform its predecessor in terms of both design and performance.