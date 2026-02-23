- Home
- Technology
- Gadgets
- World's Slimmest 8000mAh Phone Launched in India: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications
World's Slimmest 8000mAh Phone Launched in India: Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Specifications
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G launches in India as the slimmest 8000mAh phone with a 144Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek D7100 processor, 8GB RAM, AI features, and cashback offers, starting at ₹27,999.
Tecno Pova Curve 2
The main highlight is how the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G packs a huge battery into a super slim 7.42mm body. Tecno is targeting users who want long battery life but hate bulky phones. With this phone, the brand is trying to cement its place in the battery-focused smartphone segment, making a bold move in the competitive mid-range market.
Curved body
Tecno has taken a different approach with the Pova Curve 2 5G's design. Its curved body, inspired by spacecraft, gives the phone a fresh and premium look. It features a 144Hz curved AMOLED display. The company also claims the built-in i-Comfort technology helps reduce eye strain, even after using it for a long time.
Processor
Let's talk hardware. The MediaTek D7100 processor powers the Tecno Pova Curve 2. It also includes what the company calls a 'Triple Chipset Configuration'. The phone supports up to 20 5G bands and has an intelligent network switching system to provide stable connectivity everywhere.
AI assistant
The Tecno Pova Curve 2 comes with the ELLA AI 2.0 assistant, which is specially developed for Indian users. It supports languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi, giving you a more natural chat experience. The company also claims its AI-based noise reduction tech ensures top-notch sound quality.
Storage
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Tecno Pova Curve 2 costs ₹27,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at ₹29,999. The phone will be available from February 20 on Flipkart and at major retail stores across the country. Tecno has also announced cashback offers of up to ₹3,000 through select banks and NBFC partners.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.