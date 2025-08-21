The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is launching in India on August 26th, 2025. It features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom, and a 6,500mAh battery.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G is launching in India this month and now we have an official launch date for the new device along with some of the specs revealed. For the T4 Pro 5G model, the company has built up a website that clearly displays the new phone's appearance and some of its most important features. Vivo plans to employ the newest Snapdragon mid-range chipsets and provide a telephoto lens, which will increase the handsets' allure for consumers. The T4 Pro will provide additional alternatives to the already impressive Vivo T-series.

Vivo T4 Pro Launch Date and Time

At 12 PM IST on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will debut in India. When the new Vivo T-series phone goes on sale later next week, it's probably going to concentrate on online channels.

What To Expect From Vivo T4 Pro?

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a thin body and frame that are 7.53 mm thick. It boasts a quad-curved AMOLED screen, which has been commonplace in mid-range phones in recent months. It provides improved traction and an immersive visual experience. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 CPU that powers the Vivo T4 Pro 5G is probably combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Vivo's 50MP telephoto lens with 3x periscope zoom is a significant contribution to the country's sub-Rs 30,000 market. According to the design teaser, the phone's Aura ring light will be located underneath the third lens, and its camera module will be vertical. The camera from Vivo will include AI-powered capabilities that should provide editing and other functions.

Despite being a stylish gadget, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G will have a 6,500mAh battery that should have an initial fast charging speed of at least 80W, if not 90W. The new phone will be available in two colour variants and retail for around Rs 25,000.