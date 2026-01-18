The iconic iPhone 4, released in 2010, is seeing a massive price surge in resale markets. Find out why this 16-year-old smartphone is now fetching up to ₹9 lakh, driven by nostalgia and rarity.

CALIFORNIA: You'll be shocked to hear the price being quoted for the iPhone 4, released by Apple 16 years ago, on online resale platforms. The iPhone 4, introduced in 2010, is now being asked for up to ₹9 lakh on online marketplaces. What is the reason for this sudden surge in the iPhone 4's price?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Up to ten thousand dollars, or about ₹9 lakh, is the price being quoted for the iPhone 4 in the US resale market. The iPhone 4 is a legendary smartphone model released by Apple in 2010. The glass-and-steel design of the iPhone 4 was continued for iPhones for a long time. The Retina display and the front-facing camera (selfie camera) were first introduced in the iPhone 4. Apple's iPhone journey has come a long way since the iPhone 4. In this AI era, new iPhones come with Apple Intelligence, more advanced processors, and cameras. Yet, why is there so much demand for the iPhone 4 now?

Reason for the increased demand for iPhone 4

The single word 'nostalgia' is what iPhone lovers and resellers cite as the reason for the high demand for the iPhone 4, 16 years after its release. The iPhone 4 represents a very different era of consumer technology. As a handset from a time before constant notifications and algorithm-based apps, the iPhone 4 is a great curiosity for the new generation. For the older generation, it is an unfading memory of the beginning of the iPhone smartphone revolution.

Another reason for the current surge in demand for the iPhone 4 is its scarcity. Many iPhone 4 units have already been heavily used, damaged, or discarded. Sealed or still-usable iPhone 4 handsets are now rare. When even a small group of collectors competes to buy them, the price of the iPhone 4 naturally rises. Reports indicate that in addition to original iPhones, early iPods and unopened video game consoles have seen similar price increases in recent years.

However, there are also reports that not all listings currently appearing on online resale sites reflect actual sale prices. Some argue that the up to ten thousand dollar price is the asking price on sales platforms, not the price at which the iPhone 4 was sold. Suspicions have also grown that this is an inflated price to stimulate the market.