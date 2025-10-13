The 2025 iPhone 17 lineup, running on iOS 26, introduces a host of new features. These enhancements span camera capabilities with Center Stage and a new control button, communication tools like Call Screening and Live Translation.

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup introduces four new models - the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone Air, which notably drops the "17" from its name. Each device runs on iOS 26, bringing a bundle of new tools and features designed to enrich camera performance, communication, battery endurance, and even gaming. If you’ve just started using one, here’s how to get the most out of your new iPhone.

1. Smarter Selfies with Center Stage

All four new iPhones now sport a square-shaped front camera sensor, allowing users to capture landscape-style selfies even when holding the phone vertically. The Camera app takes this a step further with Center Stage, a feature that automatically adjusts your selfie frame when extra faces are detected, ensuring everyone fits in.

To enable it, open the Camera app in selfie mode and tap the Center Stage icon (a person in a frame). Two settings can be toggled - Auto Zoom, which expands the frame when another face appears, and Auto Rotate, which adjusts orientation to accommodate more people.

2. Let Your iPhone Screen Calls for You

A standout addition in iOS 26 is Call Screening. This feature directs calls from unknown numbers to your own virtual assistant, which asks callers to identify themselves and share the reason for calling. A real-time text transcript is displayed on your screen, letting you decide whether to answer or ignore the call.

Contacts saved in your phone will bypass this filter. To configure it, head to Settings - Apps - Phone, where you’ll find three choices:

Ask Reason for Calling – enables call screening

Never – turns off the feature

Silence – sends unknown numbers directly to voicemail

3. Explore the New Apple Games Hub

With iOS 26, Apple has launched Apple Games, a centralized gaming portal that works seamlessly across iPhone, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. It helps you organize your games, view progress, and discover new titles through personalized recommendations.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max also include a new vapor chamber cooling system, allowing intense games to run smoother while keeping the device cooler. It’s an excellent reason to test out more graphics-heavy games straight away.

4. Real-Time Translations Through AirPods

Apple has expanded Live Translation in iOS 26, making it compatible with AirPods 4 (ANC), AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3. With Apple Intelligence turned on, users can now engage in real conversations across languages - hearing instant translations directly in their ears.

To set it up, go to Settings → AirPods → Languages, then open the Translate app and tap Live. Choose your languages, start a conversation, and when the other person speaks, you’ll hear the translation almost instantly.

5. Personalize the Action Button

The Action Button, found on the left side of the new iPhones, replaces the traditional Silent/Ring switch. By default, it toggles between sound modes, but iOS 26 lets you assign it to other functions like Camera, Translate, Voice Memo, Magnifier, or Focus.

You can modify this in Settings → Action Button, where the UI allows you to swipe through different commands until you find your preferred action.

6. Extend Battery Life with Adaptive Power

Apple’s new iPhones also bring a smarter way to manage your battery with Adaptive Power, accessible through Settings → Battery → Power Mode. The mode dynamically adjusts performance during resource-heavy tasks, helping stretch battery life without you noticing major performance drops.

Background activities may pause and screen brightness may lower automatically, all to preserve energy. You’ll still find Low Power Mode nearby, manually activated for even more savings when needed.

7. Use the New Camera Control Button

Every iPhone 17 model includes a Camera Control button, positioned on the lower-right side when holding the device upright. A single press launches the Camera app instantly. Press again to take a photo, hold to record video, or double-tap lightly to access quick camera settings like Exposure, Depth, Zoom, Styles, and Tone, all adjustable directly from the button interface.