Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025, running from October 11-24, offers massive festive discounts on flagship smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung. The sale also features exclusive savings for wholesale members.

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 kicked off on October 11 and will continue until October 24, offering massive festive discounts across brands including Apple, Google, Samsung, Nothing, and Motorola. The sale features significant price cuts on flagship smartphones along with exclusive member benefits and multiple payment offers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Top Smartphone Deals and Offers

Apple’s iPhone 16 series sees steep discounts post the launch of iPhone 17, with prices starting at Rs 57,999 for the iPhone 16 and Rs 1,14,999 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, backed by bank and exchange discounts. Google Pixel Fold models and Samsung Galaxy S24 series also enjoy deep cuts. The Nothing Phone 3 and Motorola devices like Razr 60 come with attractive price drops, further enhanced by bank discounts and trade-in offers.

Exclusive Member Savings and Cashback Benefits

Flipkart Wholesale members get up to 80% savings across categories along with instant discounts through bank cards and cashback offers on popular digital wallets like Paytm and MobiKwik. New sign-ups and inactive users can unlock additional instant discounts on their next purchase. The sale promises a personalized, regional shopping experience packed with unbeatable deals and festive perks.### Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: Festive Discounts Begin

Flipkart’s much-awaited Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 kicked off on October 11 and will continue until October 24, offering massive festive discounts across brands including Apple, Google, Samsung, Nothing, and Motorola. The sale features significant price cuts on flagship smartphones along with exclusive member benefits and multiple payment offers.

Top Smartphone Deals and Offers

Apple’s iPhone 16 series sees steep discounts post the launch of iPhone 17, with prices starting at Rs 57,999 for the iPhone 16 and Rs 1,14,999 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, backed by bank and exchange discounts. Google Pixel Fold models and Samsung Galaxy S24 series also enjoy deep cuts. The Nothing Phone 3 and Motorola devices like Razr 60 come with attractive price drops, further enhanced by bank discounts and trade-in offers.

Exclusive Member Savings and Cashback Benefits

Flipkart Wholesale members get up to 80% savings across categories along with instant discounts through bank cards and cashback offers on popular digital wallets like Paytm and MobiKwik. New sign-ups and inactive users can unlock additional instant discounts on their next purchase. The sale promises a personalized, regional shopping experience packed with unbeatable deals and festive perks.