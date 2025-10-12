Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Huge discount on iPhone 16 Pro; Read Deeds
Huge discounts have been announced on this model. Reliance Digital has announced a flat discount of Rs. 10,000. The flagship phone can now be bought for just Rs. 1,09,900. Also, it's available on Flipkart for Rs. 5,000 less.
Special offer on iPhone 16 Pro at Reliance Digital
Reliance Digital offers a flat Rs. 10,000 discount on the iPhone 16 Pro, bringing the price to Rs. 1,09,900. Get extra discounts by exchanging old phones.
Bigger discount on iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart
The Reliance Digital offer duration is unknown, so act fast. Flipkart's Diwali Sale has the 256GB model for Rs. 1,04,999, plus card offers. Buy it before it's gone!
iPhone 16 Pro Display and Design
The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It has a titanium frame, IP68 rating, and is available in four colors.
iPhone 16 Pro Performance and Processor
Powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro has a 6-core CPU and GPU. It comes with 8GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and runs on iOS 18 for enhanced AI performance.
iPhone 16 Pro Camera and Video Features
Features a triple camera system: 48MP wide, 12MP telephoto (5x zoom), and 48MP ultra-wide. The A18 Pro chip boosts performance and enables advanced image processing.
iPhone 16 Pro Battery, Connectivity, and Other Features
Equipped with a 3582 mAh battery for longer life. It supports USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and MagSafe wireless charging. The charger is not included in the retail box.