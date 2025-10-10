Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G in India, a mid-range smartphone starting at Rs 11,999. The device features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, a powerful “No Shake” 50MP OIS camera, and a large 5000mAh battery.

Samsung has expanded its popular M-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy M17 5G, a feature-packed mid-range smartphone designed for Gen Z users. The device brings a sleek design, smooth AMOLED display, and a powerful “No Shake” 50MP OIS camera - all starting at just Rs 11,999.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Display and performance

The Galaxy M17 5G sports a 6.77-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1100 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals. The screen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for added durability.

Under the hood, Samsung has equipped the device with the Exynos 1330 chipset, built on an octa-core architecture clocked up to 2.4GHz, paired with the Mali-G68 MP2 GPU for smooth graphics. Buyers can choose from 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB RAM options, all coupled with 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Camera and design

Samsung has placed a strong focus on camera innovation in the budget segment. The Galaxy M17 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP OIS-enabled main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it houses a 13MP front camera.

Akshay S Rao, Director of MX Business at Samsung India, said, “With the Galaxy M17 5G, we continue the M-series' legacy of ‘Monster Innovations' by offering next-level durability, AI features, and an OIS camera that redefines smartphone imaging in the Rs 10,000–15,000 segment.”

Battery, software, and durability

The smartphone houses a massive 5000mAh battery, supported by 25W fast charging, promising reliable all-day use. It runs Android 15 with One UI 7.0, offering a refined and fluid user experience. The Galaxy M17 5G also comes with an IP54 rating, making it resistant to dust and water splashes - ideal for users on the move.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will go on sale from October 13 across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail outlets.

4GB + 128GB: Rs 11,999

6GB + 128GB: Rs 13,499

8GB + 128GB: Rs 14,999

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to three months through leading banks and NBFCs.