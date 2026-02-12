Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch Soon: Expected Price, Specs, and Release Date
Nothing Phone 4a Pro launch tipped for March 2026. Leaks reveal Snapdragon chip, 12GB/256GB variant, eSIM support and upgraded battery. Expected price in India may exceed ₹30,000.
Nothing Phone 4a
Nothing made its mark with a unique transparent design. Now, the company is set to launch its next mid-range phone, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. Unofficial leaks are creating a huge buzz.
Information leaked on certification website
A new Nothing phone, model A069, just appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification site. It's confirmed to be the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. This listing hints at a launch coming soon.
When will it be introduced?
Leaks suggest a global launch in early March 2026, maybe around March 5. The phone also appeared on Europe's EEC site. An official announcement from Nothing is expected soon.
Expected Features
Leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 4a Pro will be a big upgrade. It may have a Snapdragon chip, fast UFS 3.1 storage, and a better battery. A 12GB/256GB model with eSIM is also expected.
Price and Colors
The phone may come in black, white, blue, and pink. It's expected to cost more than the 3a Pro due to upgrades. In India, the price might be over ₹30,000, experts say.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.