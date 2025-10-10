Motorola is teasing its new ultra-slim smartphone, the Edge 70, which aims to solve the poor battery life common in thin phones. It features a massive 4,800 mAh battery, larger than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

Motorola is stepping into the ultra-slim smartphone arena - but instead of simply matching rivals like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple's iPhone Air, it's aiming straight at one of their biggest weaknesses: battery life.

The company has started teasing its upcoming Motorola Edge 70 and will drop new information every Wednesday until its full unveiling on November 5.

Big battery in a slim body

The first official reveal focuses on what could be the Edge 70's biggest selling point - a 4,800 mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 68W fast charging. For context, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge houses just 3,900 mAh, and Apple's iPhone Air comes with an even smaller 3,149 mAh cell.

A promo page on Motorola's Bulgarian site goes further, confirming an IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and builds featuring Gorilla Glass 7i. The device will also come in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and offer Dolby Atmos audio.

Hidden in the fine print is mention of Circle to Search support and Motorola's moto AI features, which will be available in nine languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, French, Polish, Romanian, and Italian.

Matching rivals on slimness

Leaked specs suggest the Edge 70 will be 5.8 mm thick, making it level with the Galaxy S25 Edge and only slightly thicker than the iPhone Air's 5.6 mm profile. However, unlike those flagship devices, Motorola's contender may run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, signaling a focus on affordability over raw performance.

Price details are still unclear. One Italian listing shows €709, while another sits higher at €801.91.

Slim smartphones for more people

While it won't deliver a full-blown flagship experience, the Edge 70 could make ultra-slim smartphones far more accessible globally. If successful, it may shift the market away from “luxury-thin” devices being limited to premium models from Apple and Samsung.

With its combination of extreme thinness and a significantly larger battery than its competitors, Motorola has a real chance to disrupt this niche segment - especially if pricing stays competitive.