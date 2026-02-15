Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 with Great Display and Performance
Discover the best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India, featuring top models from Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Poco, offering great displays, smooth performance, gaming features, and excellent value for money.
Here are some great smartphones
Whether you want a premium design, long battery life, or clean software, the Indian market has great mid-range options. Here are some of the best phones under Rs 25,000.
Realme 15T – Powerful battery and great display
The Realme 15T is a great all-rounder under Rs 25,000. It has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging, and a 50MP main camera. Starts at Rs 20,999.
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G – Long-term software support
Ideal for those wanting long-term updates, the Galaxy M36 5G offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a 50MP triple camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Starts at Rs 22,999.
OnePlus Nord CE5 – Extended battery life
Known for great battery life, the Nord CE 5 has a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and a 50MP Sony camera. Starts at Rs 24,999.
Redmi Note 15 5G – Strong performance with a 108MP camera
The Redmi Note 15 5G offers a 108MP main camera and a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It's powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and has a 5,520mAh battery. Starts at Rs 22,999.
POCO M8 5G – Great value for the price
The POCO M8 5G offers great value with a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. It has a 50MP camera and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging. Starts at Rs 18,999.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in Space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App for everything shaping the future of technology.