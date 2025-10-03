The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature five key upgrades over its predecessor. These include a revamped camera layout, a significant performance boost with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and faster 60W wired charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S series has consistently been a standout in the Android flagship market, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is generating plenty of buzz ahead of its official launch. Although Samsung has yet to reveal full details, leaks and insider reports have given us an early glimpse of what to expect. If you're curious about how the S26 Ultra might improve on its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, here are five key upgrades to watch for.

Design Evolution with Comfortable Touches

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra will stick closely to Samsung’s iconic design style, subtle tweaks aim to improve usability. The flat 6.9-inch display with a centered punch-hole camera and razor-thin bezels is expected to remain, but a slight rounding of the corners could enhance grip and comfort. The button placement stays familiar-with the power and volume rocker on the right side and the SIM tray, USB-C port, speaker, and beloved S Pen compartment located at the bottom.

Revamped Camera Layout for a Unique Look

Samsung appears to be shaking up its rear camera design this time around. Instead of the S25 Ultra's minimalist floating camera lenses, the S26 Ultra may sport four cameras arranged differently. Three sensors are rumoured to be stacked vertically on a raised camera module while a fourth lens sits separately on the back panel. Above these will be the LED flash and an additional sensor, creating a distinct and more complex camera arrangement.

Boosted Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Expect a significant power boost thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built with cutting-edge 3nm technology-as announced by Qualcomm. The Galaxy S26 Ultra may offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Interestingly, the phone could also slim down slightly, measuring approximately 163.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm and weighing around 217 grams. A new M14 OLED screen might further enhance the experience by delivering brighter visuals with reduced glare while improving battery efficiency.

Charging Speeds May Finally Catch Up

Charging speed has long been an area where Samsung could improve. The S26 Ultra might close that gap by increasing wired charging capabilities from 45W to 60W. Wireless charging could also get a meaningful boost with the addition of Qi2.2 magnetic charging at 25W, employing built-in magnets to improve charging alignment and efficiency.

Introducing Privacy Display Technology

One of the most intriguing rumoured features is Samsung’s new Privacy Display. Rather than relying on external privacy screen protectors, the company may embed privacy-enhancing tech directly into the display hardware and software. This would help prevent people nearby from glancing over your shoulder to see your screen, making public usage much more secure.

These potential upgrades suggest that Samsung is focused on refining the user experience rather than reinventing the wheel, offering meaningful enhancements that fans and tech enthusiasts alike can look forward to.