Samsung India has launched the third edition of 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge for Samsung Health users, running from August 1 to August 30, 2025. A Galaxy Watch8 or guaranteed discount coupons worth up to Rs 15,000 are up for grabs for participants who reach 200,000 steps in the 30-day period. All other finishers will receive discount vouchers, and three lucky winners will receive the Galaxy Watch8.

About Samsung Galaxy Watch8

Built on the cushion design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Galaxy Watch8 is 8.6mm thin, with a streamlined profile and Dynamic Lug System for all-day comfort. The wristwatch is the first to come pre-loaded with Google's AI assistant, Gemini, which runs on Wear OS 6. It comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes in Graphite or Silver finishes, has a Super AMOLED display with 3,000 nits peak brightness, and is powered by a 3nm Exynos W1000 CPU.

What is 'Walk-a-thon India' Challenge?

The challenge is accessible only to Samsung smartphone users in India who have access to the Samsung Health app. Participants must walk 200,000 steps throughout the 30-day challenge from August 1 to August 30, 2025. A real-time leaderboard in the Samsung Health app allows users to track progress and compare performance throughout the challenge.

What Are The Requirements?

To be eligible for prizes, participants must have a Samsung smartphone and use the Samsung Health app.

They must also complete the challenge's step goal of 200,000 steps within the allotted time.

To claim rewards, finishers must visit the Samsung Members app between September 5 and September 30, 2025.

Only participants who meet all requirements will be eligible for prizes

How to Participate In The Competition?

On your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, launch the Samsung Health app.

2. Enroll in the 'Walk-a-thon India' challenge, which will begin on August 1, 2025.

3. Use the Samsung Health app to track your daily steps and keep an eye on your progress on the live leaderboard.

4. Reach 200,000 steps by the 30th of August 2025.

5. To get your prize, use the Samsung Members app between September 5–30, 2025.

With the help of Samsung's BioActive Sensor, the Galaxy Watch8 boasts sophisticated health tracking that offers real-time insights into exercise, stress, sleep, and diet. It offers the first Antioxidant Index function in the industry, which measures carotenoid levels in five seconds, along with a 'Running Coach' tool that allows users to customise their marathon.