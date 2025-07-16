Apple's foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a revolutionary display design thanks to a partnership with Samsung Display. This design aims to eliminate the crease found in current foldable phones, potentially surpassing Samsung's own offerings.

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has reportedly taken a major leap forward in bringing a new concept design. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Samsung Display would provide Apple Inc. with specially designed foldable panels. However, it is important to note that the folding panels may differ from those found in Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold series.

According to the analyst's knowledge, a metal plate implanted beneath the panel will be used for the iPhone Fold's display. This will assist in removing the fold line present in existing devices and dispersing the folding load uniformly. According to reports, this design is exclusive to Apple, and it also includes components from Fine M-Tec, a South Korean company that also provides Samsung with foldables.

Samsung's most recent Galaxy Z Fold 7 series still has a seam at the folding edge even though it has access to comparable materials. According to analysts, Samsung Display may have been forced to create more sophisticated, proprietary solutions in response to Apple's demand for premium build quality. This collaboration could mark a major turning point, where Apple outdoes Samsung in foldable hardware, using Samsung’s technology.

iPhone Fold: What Do We Know So Far?

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the next foldable iPhone would have features comparable to those of Samsung's high-end lineup. Additionally, it is said that Apple is developing a "high-quality hinge" to enable an almost undetectable fold. Furthermore, Kuo states that the foldable iPhone would go into mass production in H2 2026, suggesting a potential late 2026 or early 2027 release date.

Key leaked specifications include: It will come with a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer screen, dual rear cameras and one front-facing camera, Touch ID in the power button, possibly skipping Face ID.

It is stated that the upcoming iPhone Fold will be slightly thicker than Samsung’s Z Fold 7, but will still boast an impressively slim profile for a first-gen product.

Customers' expectations for foldable phones may be redefined by this cross-brand partnership, with Apple developing the rest and Samsung Display supporting the hardware. Apple may spark a new generation of foldables that at last feel and look like the future if it can introduce a product with a really seamless display.