Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price and specs LEAKED ahead of July launch

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to launch in the last week of July. Samsung will also likely announce its next generation, Galaxy Z Fold 5, too. Ahead of the launch, the exact price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also been tipped.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    In the last week of July, when Samsung is rumoured to hold its most recent Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to go on sale. Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold 5 model is also probably going to be revealed as well. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's precise pricing has also been speculated upon prior to release. Here is what we currently know.

    According to tipster Revegnus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the same pricing as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which means it may cost $999 (about Rs 81,960). The price of the Flip 4 in India is Rs 89,999. Therefore, based on the leak, one may anticipate paying the same amount for the new edition as well.

    Additionally, he revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 5's pricing. On Twitter, he asserted that the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be significantly cheaper than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. If this information proves to be accurate, it's wonderful news for anyone who enjoy utilising foldable phones. 

    The tipster did not provide a price range for the upcoming Samsung phone, but at least consumers have reason to believe that it would be more affordable. Recall that the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost Rs. 1,54,999 when it was first introduced in India. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will cost the same as its predecessor.

    According to the reports thus far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will get various improvements. According to reports, it has a tiny 3,700mAh battery that supports a 25W charging speed. This is comparable to what came before it. Because it will be a flagship product, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is anticipated to be used.  The new version will reportedly be able to flip shut flat and have a less-noticeable hinge. This will be one of the major improvements because people have complained about the flip not folding flat and creases also appear.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
