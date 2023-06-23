Apple offers: MASSIVE discounts on Macs and iPads for students, FREE AirPods & more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple 'Back to University' offers are valid from June 22 to October 2. The Back to University offer does not cover iPhone or Apple Watch smartwatches. Customers can also enjoy deals and offers at Apple resellers, where you may get an additional discount or bank offers.

    Apple's "Back to University" promotions for students include an appealing discount on iPads and Mac computers. Customers have the opportunity to economise on a Mac or iPad with school pricing thanks to these deals, which are valid from June 22 through October 2.

    If you have a valid student ID, "Back to University" might be a terrific opportunity for regular customers or non-students to purchase a Mac or iPad at a discount. The invoice will be in the student's name, but you may set up the gadget with your own ID, readers should keep in mind. Additionally, teachers might benefit from offers for returning to school.

    Along with 20% off its AppleCare Plus subscription, Apple is also giving away free AirPods with some Macs and the Apple Pencil with some iPads. Both online and physical Apple channels (Apple BKC and Apple Saket) are offering these promotions. Customers may also take advantage of special discounts and promotions from Apple resellers, where they may also receive bank incentives.

    During the sale, Apple is reducing the price of the MacBook Air 13 M1 to Rs 89,900 from Rs 99,900, and the price of the Air 13 with M2 to Rs 1,04,900 from Rs 1,14,900. Weeks after its official introduction, Apple's brand-new MacBook Air 15 with M2 is also receiving a discount.

    Instead of selling for Rs. 1,349, it now costs Rs. 1,24,900. The 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch Macbook Pro versions can be purchased for as little as Rs 1,19,900, Rs 1,84,900, and Rs 2,29,900, respectively. These models start at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,99,900, and Rs 2,49,900 with the student discount.

    All of these Mac models, according to Apple, come with a complimentary pair of AirPods.

    As part of the "Back to University" promotion, Apple is also selling the iMac for Rs 1,24,900. For about Rs 49,900, the Mac mini is being offered with a significant discount. The Mac Studio and the recently released Mac Pro with M2 series SoCs are not eligible for any discounts. The iPad Air, iPad Pro 11, and iPad Pro 12.9 are all available for Rs 54,900, Rs 76,900, and Rs 1,02,900, respectively, if you still want an iPad. A Pencil version of these iPad devices will also be offered.

    The "Back to University" discounts do not apply to Apple Watches or iPhones. If you're in the market for a new iPhone, the iPhone 14 is now available for Rs 68,999 as opposed to Rs 79,900. Additionally, users can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC bank credit cards.

