Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pink WhatsApp scam: What is the new scam? What to do if already downloaded?

    Scammers are sending phishing links to WhatsApp users in the name of Pink WhatsApp. Mumbai Police has issued an advisory against new Pink WhatsApp Scam. Here is everything to know about this new scam.

    Pink WhatsApp scam is rising What is the new fraud What to do if already downloaded gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    WhatsApp, owned by Meta has long been prevalent for scams and fake messages. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the country with millions of users. Due of its popularity, though, scammers may simply utilise it as a target to spread their fraud. A new WhatsApp message with a link to download "Pink WhatsApp" has recently gained a lot of popularity. By giving them this link, scammers are luring people to download the app and get a new version of WhatsApp with more features.

    "New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features"- this message is getting circulated by users where the scammers are trying to entice WhatsApp users with additional features which can hack their mobile, according to Mumbai Police. 

    Also Read | Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first photos leaked; Here's what we know

    Scammers use a range of innovative tactics to entice victims into falling for their traps and committing online crimes. Users must rigorously avoid falling for such con games and phoney mails. The warning issued asks users to always trust legitimate sources in order to avoid falling for scam communications and maintain the security of their online presence.

    It is a phishing link, according to the Mumbai Police, and if it is clicked, it will either attack the user's phone and steal personal information, or it would give the con artist remote access to the device. The con artists can profit from contact information, suffer financial loss due to the theft of debit and credit card information, abuse credentials, and more. 

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July launch; Here's how it may COST you

    The Mumbai Police is advising users to immediately remove any such apps that have already been downloaded. The Police have also issued warnings about downloading anything from unverified play shops and clicking on strange websites. It further asked everyone to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on links received from unknown sources unless you have verified their authenticity. It also asked users not to forward any links or messages to others without proper authentication or verification.

    Also Read | Google's #BestPhonesForever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro | WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 2:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jio Phone 5G to launch soon first photos leaked Here is what we know gcw

    Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first photos leaked; Here's what we know

    Explained Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    PM Modi's US Visit: Indian astronaut in International Space Station in 2024

    First Indian astronaut in International Space Station in 2024

    Nothing Phone 2 price storage variant leaked ahead of July launch Here is how it may COST you gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July launch; Here's how it may COST you

    Google Best Phones Forever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro Watch here gcw

    Google's #BestPhonesForever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    Protests by industrialists show that Karnataka government's power policy is misguided: BJP

    Opinion PM Modi's US Visit: Nation's pride, pseudo seculars' envy

    PM Modi's US Visit: Nation's pride, pseudo seculars' envy

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD; covers assets with RED-shimmery hearts vma

    Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress goes BOLD; covers assets with RED-shimmery hearts

    Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's BOLD bedroom song 'Kaise Thamai Kalaiya Piya' goes viral

    tennis Andy Roddick on Break Point: Former World No.1 talks about Kyrgios, Alcaraz's rise and more osf

    Andy Roddick on Break Point: Former World No.1 talks about Kyrgios, Alcaraz's rise and more

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon