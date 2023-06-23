Pink WhatsApp scam: What is the new scam? What to do if already downloaded?

Scammers are sending phishing links to WhatsApp users in the name of Pink WhatsApp. Mumbai Police has issued an advisory against new Pink WhatsApp Scam. Here is everything to know about this new scam.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta has long been prevalent for scams and fake messages. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services in the country with millions of users. Due of its popularity, though, scammers may simply utilise it as a target to spread their fraud. A new WhatsApp message with a link to download "Pink WhatsApp" has recently gained a lot of popularity. By giving them this link, scammers are luring people to download the app and get a new version of WhatsApp with more features.

"New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features"- this message is getting circulated by users where the scammers are trying to entice WhatsApp users with additional features which can hack their mobile, according to Mumbai Police.

Scammers use a range of innovative tactics to entice victims into falling for their traps and committing online crimes. Users must rigorously avoid falling for such con games and phoney mails. The warning issued asks users to always trust legitimate sources in order to avoid falling for scam communications and maintain the security of their online presence.

It is a phishing link, according to the Mumbai Police, and if it is clicked, it will either attack the user's phone and steal personal information, or it would give the con artist remote access to the device. The con artists can profit from contact information, suffer financial loss due to the theft of debit and credit card information, abuse credentials, and more.

The Mumbai Police is advising users to immediately remove any such apps that have already been downloaded. The Police have also issued warnings about downloading anything from unverified play shops and clicking on strange websites. It further asked everyone to exercise caution and refrain from clicking on links received from unknown sources unless you have verified their authenticity. It also asked users not to forward any links or messages to others without proper authentication or verification.

