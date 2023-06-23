iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart; Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying?

The iPhone 13 has received a big discount on Flipkart. People can buy the iPhone 13 at just Rs 57,999 via Flipkart. Is it even worth buying now that the iPhone 15 is coming and will likely launch in 2 months?

The iPhone 13 is again available at a pretty low price and people can buy the 5G phone for Rs 57,999. The flagship phone is available for purchase on Apple's official India store for Rs 69,900. This indicates that customers who purchase the iPhone 13 through Flipkart receive a discount of Rs 11,901 on their purchase. Since the iPhone 15 is approaching and is probably going to arrive in two months, is it really worth buying at this point? It is presently uncertain when this deal will expire.

This 5G phone is two years old, yet it is identical to the iPhone 14, and it costs more than Rs 65,000 in India. Therefore, you are obtaining an iPhone from 2022 for a lot less money.

Customers will receive a phone with a camera, display, battery, and processor that are almost identical to those found in the iPhone 14. There is no performance difference in the actual world. The design is identical as well, which is not unexpected considering that Apple has been providing the same design since the release of the iPhone 11.

There is a pretty good discount on the iPhone 13 right now, and it doesn't happen often. Maybe twice or three times a year, this occurs. The iPhone 13 may give users a seamless performance in terms of capabilities. With mild to moderate usage, a day's worth of battery life may be expected. However, there is no support for rapid charging, and there is no charger included in the package. Therefore, consumers will either need to purchase a new charger or can opt to utilise an older one. The display is sufficiently large and colourful for viewing material.

If you want new upgrades and don't mind paying a high price, then wait for the iPhone 15. But, if your budget is low, go for the iPhone 13.

According to the reports thus far, the forthcoming iPhone 15 will receive a significant boost to its camera, CPU, front design, and rear finish. But nothing has been verified yet. Don't forget that the next iPhone will probably be somewhat expensive. It is either anticipated that Apple would sell it for roughly Rs 80,000 (comparable to the price of the iPhone 14) or raise the price somewhat in order to cover future upgrades.

