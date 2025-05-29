Rajnath Singh said PoK will one day willingly reunite with India, citing deep cultural bonds. Speaking at CII Summit, he also praised India’s indigenous defence growth post-Operation Sindoor, highlighting soaring exports and future warfare readiness.
- Home
- India
- India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: PoK will return and say, 'I am India, I have come back' - Rajnath Singh (WATCH)
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: PoK will return and say, 'I am India, I have come back' - Rajnath Singh (WATCH)
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: PoK will return and say, 'I am India, I have come back' - Rajnath Singh (WATCH)
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: India will not turn the other cheek to terror - Shashi Tharoor reaffirms India's firm stance on countering terrorism
Leading a multi-party delegation to Panama, Shashi Tharoor reaffirmed India’s tough stance on terrorism, referencing Operation Sindoor and Mahatma Gandhi's values, and criticised Pakistan's military for honouring terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra gets lawyer in spying case; first court hearing on June 9 in Hisar
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, accused of spying and sharing sensitive info with a Pakistani national, has appointed lawyer Kumar Mukesh. Her first court hearing is on June 9 in Hisar, and a bail plea will be filed after reviewing the case.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: UN to posthumously honour two Indian peacekeepers - Who were Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh?
Two Indian peacekeepers, Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh, will be posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjold Medal at the UN for their sacrifice in global peacekeeping missions.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: "Ram Darbar idols are ready," says sculptor Satyanarayan ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya
Sculptor Satyanarayan reveals that the 4.5-ft Ram Darbar idols, including Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman, and others, are ready for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on June 5 in Ayodhya. Preparations for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple continue as scheduled.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: J-K - Two LeT hybrid terrorists surrender in Shopian after joint operation by security forces
Two hybrid terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, after a joint operation by security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered, and an FIR has been registered. Investigation is ongoing.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Delhi shopkeeper assaulted over suspected cow meat sale; police send samples for forensic test
A Delhi shopkeeper was assaulted by locals after a 15-year-old boy alleged he was sold suspected cow meat in Vijay Nagar. Police seized the meat for forensic testing and are reviewing CCTV footage; legal action will follow the investigation.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Did Rajiv Gandhi yield to US pressure in 1988 nuclear deal with Pakistan? BJP drops another BOMBSHELL letter
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges that under US pressure, India’s Rajiv Gandhi engaged in a 1988 nuclear deal and talks with Pakistan’s General Zia, challenging Congress’s stance on sovereignty and mediation in India-Pakistan relations.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Rajasthan Govt staff held for spying for Pakistan's ISI, ties to Congress leader under probe
In a deepening crackdown on alleged espionage networks following India’s Operation Sindoor, a Rajasthan government employee was detained on Wednesday for suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Lawrence Bishnoi gang sharpshooter Naveen Kumar killed in Hapur police encounter
Naveen Kumar, a sharpshooter and key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in a police encounter in Hapur. Wanted in multiple cases, including murder and organised crime, he was involved in several serious offences.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Russia envoy praises S-400 and BrahMos missile performance in Operation Sindoor
Russian ambassador Denis Alipov praised the performance of India’s S-400 air defence system and jointly-made BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Talks on procuring more S-400 units are ongoing as defence cooperation deepens.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led Indian delegation arrives in Sierra Leone, highlights anti-terror stance
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led Indian delegation arrived in Sierra Leone to boost ties and highlight India's stand against Pakistan-based terrorism. The visit is part of a global outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 29: Tharoor-led Indian delegation meets Panamanian President, highlights stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism
A delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino to highlight India's stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. They also discussed future cooperation in technology, education, and pharmaceuticals.