Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera: Report

    The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will continue to include two separate zoom lenses with a 10 MP sensor with 3x optical zooming capability and a high-resolution 50 MP sensor, suggests a report.
     

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature iPhone 15 Pro Max style 5x telephoto camera Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy S24 series comprising vanilla Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models are expected to go official early next year.  Samsung hasn't provided any information on the Galaxy S23 series successors, although there have been several leaks. Most recently, a tipter claimed that the 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom will replace the 10x zoom lens on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Comparing this to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the zoom capabilities might perhaps be downgraded.

    According to well-known tipper Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) on X, Samsung will upgrade the Galaxy S24 Ultra's telephoto camera.  The forthcoming flagship phone, according to the report, would include a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with a 1/2.52-inch size, 0.7-micron pixels, and a 5-times optical zoom. Additionally, a 10-megapixel sensor with a 3x optical zoom is claimed to be present in the gadget.

    Also Read | OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon; might debut on October 19

    According to the tip, this would result in a less effective telephoto camera for the Galaxy S24 Ultra than for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The latter has two telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 5x optical zoom, each with a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1/2.52-inch size, 0.7-m pixel.

     

    Also Read | Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    If this report is accurate, the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be comparable to those of the recently introduced iPhone 15 Pro Max. The camera functions of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Galaxy S21 Ultra could be downgraded to this. Both a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with capability for 10x optical magnification and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor are included in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

    Samsung is expected to introduce its newest non-foldable Galaxy S series flagships in the first half of 2024. While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are anticipated to debut with the manufacturer's own Exynos 2400 SoC in some territories, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to operate on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the majority of markets. According to reports, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. It is anticipated to include titanium frames and a 200-megapixel main Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX camera.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon might debut on October 19 gcw

    OnePlus foldable phone confirmed to launch soon; might debut on October 19

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer Report gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature gcw

    Do you know Apple Watch Series 9 is NOT the 1st smartwatch with tap feature?

    Redmi Note 13 Pro series to launch in China on September 21 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Redmi Note 13 series to launch in China on September 21; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details vma

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended anr

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended

    UK 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling snt

    UK's 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Cricket MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch osf

    MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon