Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

Vivo V29 series, including Vivo V29 and V29 Pro, set to launch in India on October 4 as listed on the smartphone company's official website. Here is what you can expect.

Vivo V29 series is coming to India. Even though Vivo hasn't officially announced the launch date yet, it was disclosed via a teaser that surfaced on the company's website. The webpage states that the Vivo V29 series, which comprises the Vivo V29 and the Vivo V29 Pro, will debut on October 4 in India.

On the "V29 Preheat" page of Vivo.com, if you click the "Know More" button, you'll get a message that reads, "Stay Tuned till We Meet on October 4." This means that the Vivo V29 series debut date may be October 4.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch 2 may feature enhanced health features like thermometer: Report

On its website, the business has also included some crucial information regarding the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro, including information on the devices' appearance, size, available colours, and camera features. We also have a fairly decent sense of what to anticipate because of leaks and rumours, as well as the fact that the V29 is already out there for purchase everywhere. Additionally, the Vivo V29e model has been formally unveiled. We predict that these phones would cost less than Rs 40,000. The phones are already available on the international market.

Vivo's upcoming V29 series smartphones are set to feature a distinctive 3D particle design on their bodies, with a slim 7.46mm thickness and weighing in at 186g.

Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black are the three appealing hues that will be offered for these chic smartphones.

The Vivo V29 Pro's camera features include a Sony IMX663 sensor for stunning portrait shooting and a possible 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Additionally, it could have a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor for excellent photography, with features like Night Portraits with Aura Light and the Wedding Style Portrait for a mesmerising bokeh effect.

Under the hood, the Vivo V29 (global edition) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, ensuring smooth performance. The smartphones are anticipated to run on Android 13-based Funtouch OS.

The base model might include a 4,600mAh battery with a fast 80W charging capability for extended battery life. The 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage and the 12GB RAM edition with 256GB of storage are the memory choices for the worldwide Vivo V29. The Pro version is probably going to have comparable memory configurations.