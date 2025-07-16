The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is launching in India on July 19th, boasting AI-powered features and a triple rear camera setup. It's powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and is expected to succeed the Galaxy F34 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone will launch in India this week. The company announced the launch date of the new F-series phone via its social media handles. The Galaxy F36 5G will be available for sale via Flipkart. The phone will be released with several Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. It is reported to be powered by the in-house Exynos 1380 chipset. The handset is likely to arrive as the successor to the Galaxy F34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Expected Features

The Galaxy F36 5G phone will launch in India on July 19 at 12 PM. The teaser describes the device as a 'Flex High-FAI' smartphone, hinting at extensive AI-powered features. It is shown in red and purple colors with a leather finish on the back panel. It features a vertically aligned triple rear camera unit, and this design is very similar to the Galaxy M36 5G.

Samsung's Galaxy F36 5G will be available for sale via Flipkart. Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page for this handset. It is confirmed that the phone will come with features like edit suggestions, image clipper, and object eraser.

Earlier reports suggested that the Galaxy F36 5G will have an Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on the One UI 7 user interface based on Android 15. It will also have a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and a pixel density of 450 PPI. The Galaxy F36 5G is expected to be released as the successor to the Galaxy F34 5G, which launched in India in August 2023 at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

What Do We Know About Galaxy F34 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G had a 6.46-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It included an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Other key features of the phone included a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 6,000mAh battery.