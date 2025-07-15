The Vivo X Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 are competing in the foldable phone market. This comparison examines their displays, processors, cameras, battery life, charging speeds, and prices to help consumers make an informed decision.

This week, the Vivo X Fold 5 made its debut in the Indian market, competing with the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model. Since OnePlus has decided not to release the Open 2 model in 2025 at all, both of these companies are bringing their most recent foldables to the area. Last year, Vivo demonstrated its capabilities with the X Fold 3 Pro model, giving us more evidence that a fold doesn't need to sacrifice functionality to be a full device.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Display

The Vivo X Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 both have large, crisp AMOLED inner panels that refresh at 120 Hz. Vivo's 8.03-inch inner display has a maximum brightness of 4500 nits and a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels. Samsung's 8-inch inner screen has a peak brightness of 2600 nits and a slightly lesser resolution of 1968 x 2184 pixels.

Samsung also offers a 6.5-inch panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, while Vivo has a 6.5-inch cover display with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels. Additionally, Vivo has a little better external screen in terms of brightness and quality. But in practice, the difference is rather little.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Processor

The more recent Snapdragon 8 Elite chip powers the Galaxy Z Fold 7's internal components. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that Vivo employs is still excellent but lags a little in terms of total power. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, Samsung also provides greater options in these areas. With 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, Vivo only has one model available.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Camera

Along with a 10-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, Samsung offers a 200-megapixel main rear camera. Using three 50-megapixel cameras for telephoto, ultra-wide, and broad pictures, Vivo takes a new approach. Vivo's system is probably going to provide greater uniformity across all three lenses, but Samsung's sensor should provide you with more information. The front cameras on both phones (the internal and cover screens) are 10-megapixel on the Vivo and 20-megapixel on the Samsung.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Battery

With a massive 6,000mAh battery as opposed to Samsung's 4,400mAh, Vivo wins this round. Additionally, the X Fold 5 has 40W wireless and 80W wired charging capabilities. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a much slower 25W wired and 15W wireless option. Vivo is the best option if you want a phone that charges fast and lasts a long time.

Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Price

Three models are available from Samsung for the Galaxy Z Fold 7: the 12GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs 1,74,999, the 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,86,999, and the top-tier 16GB RAM + 1TB storage device costs Rs 2,16,999. Vivo has only released one X Fold 5 model, which costs Rs 1,49,999 and features 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.