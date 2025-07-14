The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP Sony camera sensor, a first for both companies. Along with camera improvements, the S26 Ultra may also sport slimmer bezels, a refined design, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite processor.

Samsung is said to be working on a big camera upgrade for its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The phone may have a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor, which is greater than what Sony presently employs, according to a recent Chinese speculation.

Samsung's own 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor is included in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but the next Sony sensor is reportedly a tad larger. More light may enter through a bigger sensor, which often results in better images, particularly in low light. This would be the first 200MP camera sensor made by Sony, and Samsung could be using it in the S26 Ultra for the first time. But according to the same claim, Samsung may postpone the Galaxy S27 Ultra's camera improvement, which might happen in 2027. Therefore, whether the S26 Ultra will receive it or not is not quite certain.

Scroll to load tweet…

What Else Can You Expect from Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Other anticipated information on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also revealed in the leak. The 6.9-inch display size will probably remain the same on this phone, but the bezels will be significantly slimmer, perhaps giving consumers more screen space in the same body size. Samsung may remove the huge, raised camera rings from the rear panel, which would be a notable modification to the otherwise completely unchanged design.

The updated design might use further refinement and cleaning. Since the phone will still have an IP68 designation, it should continue to be resistant to dust and water.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Elite processor, which is anticipated to be constructed using TSMC's 3nm technology, is anticipated to power the S26 Ultra in terms of performance. Samsung's use of its own 2nm chip was discussed, but it has apparently been abandoned. A customised "For Galaxy" version of the chip, which typically has some more power, may be given to Samsung once more.

Additionally, Samsung is reportedly providing more RAM this time. It is anticipated that all versions, including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, would come with 16GB of RAM, which will improve multitasking and overall speed. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship in January of next year if Samsung follows its regular timetable.