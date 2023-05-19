Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    Redmi has launched two entry-level smartphones Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ in India today. The highlights of the two affordable smartphones include a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G36 chipset, 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Xiaomi has launched new entry-level Redmi A-Series smartphones in India today. The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are the new made-in-India that will be available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The new Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are supported by a 5,000mAh battery and run on a MediaTek CPU. Here is all the information you want for the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+.

    Redmi A2 Series, based on Android 13, has an Octa-core Helio G36 CPU with up to 2.2GHz clock rates and a 6.52-inch HD+ big display, claiming to give smooth browsing and multimedia consumption while also providing consumers with a clean software experience. 

    The Redmi A2+ has a lightning-quick fingerprint sensor as an added layer of protection to unlock the phone safely and offer a secure experience. The octa-core Helio G36 processor coupled with up to 7GB RAM including 3GB virtual RAM. The 16.56 (6.52") HD Plus display and 120Hz touch sampling rate are standard on the Redmi A2 series.The cellphones also include an FM radio app built-in and a 3.5mm headphone port for enjoyment while on the road.

    A rear 8MP dual camera system is included with the Redmi A2 series. Both smartphones come in three calming colours: Classic Black, Sea Green, and Calming Aqua Blue.

    Redmi A2+ will be available in 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,499. Redmi A2 will be offered in three variations, with prices beginning at Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 32GB, Rs 6,499 for 2GB + 64GB, and Rs 7,499 for 4GB + 64GB.

    Holders of ICICI bank cards will also get an extra immediate discount on certain gadgets worth up to Rs 500. Starting on May 23, 2023 at noon, the item will be available for purchase from all retail partners, including Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi.com.

