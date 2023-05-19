Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Can upload 2 hour videos': Elon Musk announces new feature for Twitter Blue users, netizens react

    Elon Musk took to the social media network on Thursday and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. This comes after he stated his intentions to update the platform with additional functions including calling and encrypted texting.

    Elon Musk announces new feature for Twitter Blue users can upload 2 hour videos netizens react gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 19, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Ever since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been making several changes to the social media platform. The billionaire also introduced Twitter Blue, a premium verification service that let users to put a blue verified checkmark on their profiles in exchange for a monthly membership.

    On the microblogging platform, users now have access to various additional features and priority settings. A new feature has just been unveiled by the "Chief Twit" that will benefit users who work with long-form video material.

    Musk took to the social media network on Thursday and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. He said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!"

    Also Read | Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted

    His tweet received a lot of user responses. While some individuals praised the action, others criticised the statement.

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

     

    This comes after the multibillionaire stated his intentions to update the platform with additional functions including calling and encrypted texting. Musk announced in a tweet last week that audio and video chat from your handle to anybody on this platform will be available shortly.

    This would allow you to communicate with people anywhere in the globe without having to give them your phone number. With the addition of calls, Twitter will become more comparable to other social networking sites like Instagram and Meta's Facebook, which support both voice and video conversations.

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted AJR

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted

    Google to to start adding very long ads in YouTube Here is what we know gcw

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased set to launch on June 1 watch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Nothing Phone 2 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset MAJOR specs revealed ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; MAJOR specs revealed

    Instagram rolls out new editing features for reels gifts feature more check details gcw

    Instagram rolls out new editing features for reels, gifts feature & more

    Recent Stories

    Manipur violence Implementation of NRC among 3 demands put forth by World Meetei Council before Govt gcw

    Manipur violence: Implementation of NRC among 3 demands put forth by World Meetei Council before Govt

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable? vma

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable?

    Mortal remains of Kerala native killed in Sudan conflict brought to Delhi; Funeral on Saturday anr

    Mortal remains of Kerala native killed in Sudan conflict brought to Delhi; Funeral on Saturday

    India to the rescue again 4 Navy ships delivers over 40 tonnes of relief material to Mocha hit Myanmar gcw

    India to the rescue again! 4 Navy ships delivers over 40 tonnes of relief material to Mocha-hit Myanmar

    PM Modi to embark on 3 nation tour today Papua New Guinea Japan Australia 40 engagements scheduled gcw

    PM Modi to embark on 3-nation tour today; 40 engagements scheduled over 6 days

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon