'Can upload 2 hour videos': Elon Musk announces new feature for Twitter Blue users, netizens react

Elon Musk took to the social media network on Thursday and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. This comes after he stated his intentions to update the platform with additional functions including calling and encrypted texting.

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been making several changes to the social media platform. The billionaire also introduced Twitter Blue, a premium verification service that let users to put a blue verified checkmark on their profiles in exchange for a monthly membership.

On the microblogging platform, users now have access to various additional features and priority settings. A new feature has just been unveiled by the "Chief Twit" that will benefit users who work with long-form video material.

Musk took to the social media network on Thursday and said that Twitter Blue subscribers will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. He said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!"

His tweet received a lot of user responses. While some individuals praised the action, others criticised the statement.

This comes after the multibillionaire stated his intentions to update the platform with additional functions including calling and encrypted texting. Musk announced in a tweet last week that audio and video chat from your handle to anybody on this platform will be available shortly.

This would allow you to communicate with people anywhere in the globe without having to give them your phone number. With the addition of calls, Twitter will become more comparable to other social networking sites like Instagram and Meta's Facebook, which support both voice and video conversations.

