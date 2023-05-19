Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BGMI is returning to India for 3 months after 10-month ban

    Krafton, the creators of the popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has revealed that the game will be making a comeback to Android and iOS platforms. BGMI had been banned in India in July 2022 citing security concerns.

    Battle Grounds Mobile India is returning to India for 3 months after 10 month ban confirms Krafton gcw
    First Published May 19, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

    Battle Grounds Mobile India (BGMI), which had previously been banned because of security reasons, has been reinstated to the Indian gaming market, according to the game's developer Krafton. The game will, however, go through a rigorous 90-day monitoring phase before a decision is reached, according to the Indian government.

    “This is a 3 month trial approval of #BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security etc.," tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT. "We will keep a close watch on other issues of User harm, Addiction etc in next 3 months before a final decision is taken," he added.

    Due to security concerns, BGMI was withdrawn from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store last year. Due to the same security concerns and ties to China, its earlier version, PUBG Mobile, is still prohibited in India. 

    Krafton Inc, in an Instagram post, said it has put in pace several measures to ensure compliance to all Indian laws, and is committed to providing a "safe and enjoyable experience" to its players, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the highest possible standards.

    "We are extremely grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). We would like to express our appreciation for the support and endurance of our Indian gaming community over the past few months," said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of KRAFTON, Inc. India. He emphasised the ability of gaming to unite people and foster lifelong memories while expressing his pleasure to welcome gamers back to the platform. Before the prohibition, according to BGMI, the game had more over 100 million total users in less than two years.

    The game was prohibited on July 28, 2022, in accordance with IT section ACT 69A, and has been taken down from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for about ten months. Millions of mobile gamers and streamers throughout the nation will likely be excited by the announcement of its comeback.

    In a statement on Instagram, Krafton Inc. stated that it has implemented many procedures to guarantee compliance with all Indian regulations, is dedicated to giving its players a "safe and enjoyable experience," and will keep working relentlessly to uphold the highest standards.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
