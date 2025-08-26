Realme is set to launch a smartphone with a massive 15,000mAh battery on August 27. While appearing similar in thickness to a typical smartphone, this concept phone boasts significantly longer video playback and standby times.

Realme recently teased a smartphone with a battery larger than 10,000mAh. The phone will have a 15,000mAh battery, according to a promotional poster. On August 27, it will be released all over the world, and it may be a concept phone. It seems as thick as a typical smartphone, even with the enormous battery. The silicon-anode technology that the business unveiled earlier this year is probably going to be used in the phone. The smartphone manufacturer's biggest battery (7,200mAh) is found in the Chinese version of the Realme GT 7.

A new teaser from Realme confirms that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 15,000mAh battery, highlighted by the “15000mAh” text on its back cover. Although the teaser image of the phone doesn't appear to be thicker than normal, this battery is larger than other tough phones, which are typically hefty. Customers may not be able to purchase it very soon because it is probably a concept item. According to Realme, the smartphone's 15,000mAh battery can play videos for up to 50 hours on a single charge. It is also said to last more than five days between charges.

Last week, Realme hinted that a new phone with a "1x000mAh" battery—which has a capacity of over 10,000mAh—would be unveiled on August 27.

A 10,000mAh prototype phone with a 10 percent silicon ratio—the highest in the smartphone industry—and a "ultra-high silicon-content anode battery" was introduced by Realme in May of this year. With an energy density of 887Wh/L, the battery performs better than smartphones on the market today.

The 'Mini Diamond' construction and 320W rapid charging capabilities are features of the 10,000mAh Realme concept phone. The phone weighs little more than 200g, has a semi-transparent back, and is 8.5mm thick.