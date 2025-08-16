The Realme P4 series, including the Pro model, is launching in India on August 20, 2025. The new phones boast improved cameras, enhanced processing power with AI capabilities, and large batteries with fast charging.

Realme P4 series is launching in India in less than a week and the company has now shared a product teaser for the new models which does include the Realme P4 Pro model. In order to entice consumers to upgrade from their current phones, Realme has also disclosed some of the main specifications of the upcoming phones ahead of their release. This includes promises of improved cameras, increased processing power, and yes, the introduction of AI features.

Realme P4 Series: Launch Date and Time

The confirmed launch date of the Realme P4 India is Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST. The Realme P4 and Realme P4 Pro models, which the business is introducing to the market, are anticipated to cost less than Rs 30,000.

Scroll to load tweet…

Realme P4 Series: Expected Specifications and Features

The firm has hinted that the Realme P4 Pro would include two 50MP AI cameras on the front and rear. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset will power it, and it will also include a Hyper AI chipset with features like AI travel snap and AI snap mode. The cameras will support 4K 60 fps video recording. The P4 variant will get a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front shooter. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset.

A large 7,000mAh battery with 80W charging speed will be included in both Realme P4 variants. They have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and even a vapour chamber cooling system since games like BGMI are anticipated to run at 90 frames per second on the phone. With a unique mechanism built into the devices, we are interested to see how they are tuned to handle demanding games.