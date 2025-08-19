Realme has announced the starting price of the P4 5G in India at Rs 17,499. The phone boasts a dedicated graphics unit, a first in its price segment, and will launch alongside the P4 Pro 5G on August 20.

Realme has revealed the official pricing of its upcoming P4 5G smartphone in India, just days before the device’s scheduled debut. On August 20, the Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G are scheduled to go on sale across the nation. Francis Wong, the company's chief marketing officer, gave purchasers a preview of what to anticipate by confirming the base model's price in a post on X.

Realme P4 Price Revealed

Wong claims that the base model of the Realme P4 5G would cost Rs. 17,499 in India. The real retail price may be a little more because the sum includes any applicable bank discounts and other deals. Similar pricing patterns can be seen with the previous model, the Realme P3 5G, which was released at Rs. 16,999 but sold for Rs. 14,999 with bank discounts.

Scroll to load tweet…

Additionally, Wong contrasted the incoming product with other phones such as the Vivo T4R, iQOO Z10R 5G, and Moto G96 5G. According to him, the Realme P4 5G would be unique as it is the first smartphone with a dedicated graphics unit priced around Rs 20,000.

Realme P4 Specifications and Features

A MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G CPU and a Pixelworks graphics chip will power the Realme P4 5G, providing better visuals. It will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The smartphone will include an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP main sensor for photography. Users will receive a 16MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies.

The Realme P4 5G will have a sizable 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging under the hood. Realme will furthermore incorporate a 7,000mm² vapour chamber cooling system to sustain performance throughout extended use. According to reports, the next gadget would feature a thin profile, with a thickness of only 7.58 mm.

On August 20, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will also launch alongside the P4 5G. This version will come with a HyperVision AI GPU and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. It will come with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging, much like the normal model. After its launch, both smartphones will be sold online through Flipkart.