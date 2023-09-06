Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G is expected to be a rebranded Realme 11x 5G. The smartphone is touted to be the slimmest 5G phone in the segment. Here’s all you need to know about the Realme Narzo 60x 5G.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    Realme is launching a new Narzo smartphone today in India. It’s the Realme Narzo 60x 5G that the company started teasing recently. The Narzo 60x 5G has been promoted by Realme as the slimmest 5G phone in the market. Additionally, some information regarding the future phone has been made public. Realme is releasing the Buds T300 TWS alongside the Narzo 60x 5G today.

    Today's Realme Narzo 60x 5G launch event is set to begin at noon. You may watch the event live by visiting Realme's YouTube account, but we've also linked the link here for your convenience.

    Realme has previously affirmed that Amazon India would sell the Narzo 60x. Other sales channels are anticipated to be included as well. The 7.89mm-thin Realme Narzo 60x 5G is marketed as the industry's slimmest 5G smartphone. Black and light green will be the two colour options available at launch. The Realme Narzo 60x 5G sports a punch-hole display with curved edges in terms of design.

     

    Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging capabilities is reported to be included in the smartphone. It may increase from 0% to 30% in 29 minutes.

     

    Realme has recently been busy with product launches. The entry-level Realme C51 with a 90Hz display and 33W quick charging has just been released in the nation for Rs 8,999. Following closely behind the Realme 11 and Realme 11x, which in turn followed the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro, is the Realme C55.

