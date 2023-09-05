Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to debut on October 4; Check out expected colour options & more

    A new leak suggests the Google Pixel 8 series is going to cost more than its predecessors.  It also reveals the colour options, and storage variants for the upcoming Pixel phones. Here’s a look at how much the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could cost. 

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    The Google Pixel 8 series is slated to launch on October 4. The incoming Pixel phones are already among the most leaked products ever, despite the fact that the launch has not yet occurred. The design, technical details, and features of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have previously been revealed in leaks. Now a new leak reveals what’s supposed to be the European pricing and colour options for the new Pixel phones. 

    The Pixel 8 will be offered in four colour options: Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint, according to various media reports. Three colour variants for the Pixel 8 Pro will be offered, including Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint. 

    More details about the Pixel 8 series leaked separately. The Pixel 8 Pro is reportedly equipped with Night Sight video, according to reports. The traditional SIM card tray will apparently remain with the Pixel 8 series as well. There were rumours that Google would choose an eSIM-only option, but this will not happen.

    Speaking about the price, the Pixel 8 will start at 874.25 Euros (Rs 78,100 approx) for the base model with 128GB storage. As for the Pixel 8 Pro, this one will come in three variants with the base 128GB to be priced at €1,235.72 (Rs 1,10,300 approx).

     

    The Pixel 8 Pro has been a part of the rumour mill for a while as well. According to reports, the new Pixel phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the 11-megapixel selfie camera. The Pixel 8 Pro may draw power from Google Tensor G3 SoC. The phone may also pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W charging (wired).

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
