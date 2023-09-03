Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

    The Honor 90 smartphone is expected to be released in India in September, marking Honor's return to the Indian market after three years. Notable features of Honor 90 include 16GB of memory, up to 512GB of storage, a three-camera setup with a 200-megapixel main camera.
     

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Honor is all set to make a roaring comeback in the smartphone market with the Honor 90. To recall, Honor launched its last product in India three years ago. Now it is believed that the phone would be unveiled in India in September. The product has been offered on Amazon before the grand launch. The page just verifies that the phone would be available through Amazon and offers no other information about the device.

    Check out expected features

    There are several amazing features on the Honour 90 phone, which is now offered in China. It boasts a sizable 6.7-inch screen with excellent picture quality, and it can quickly refresh the screen to provide the appearance of seamless motion. When using the phone outside, the screen might also get excessively bright.

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to launch on October 4; Check expected display, software, features & more

    The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a powerful brain found within the phone. It can manage a lot of tasks at once and perform really quickly. The phone has a whopping 512GB of storage for all of your programmes, images, and videos in addition to up to 16GB of memory.

    The Honour 90 features three cameras on the rear for snapping images. The primary one can shoot incredibly detailed photographs because it has a staggering 200 megapixels. To enhance the aesthetic of your photos, there is also a depth sensor and a wide-angle camera. Additionally, there is a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It boasts a large battery with 5,000mAh to keep you running all day.

     

    Also Read | Infinix Zero 30 5G: First lot SOLD OUT! Check out its features, price & other details

    Check out expected price

    In India, the Honour 90 smartphone is anticipated to cost roughly Rs. 35,000, according to various media reports. This places it in the same pricing bracket as other well-known smartphones as the Poco F5 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 3 5G.

    The Honour 90 was initially offered in China for CNY 2,499, or around Rs. 29,000 in Indian rupees, for the basic model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Higher-end models with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage are also available; they cost CNY 2,799 (about Rs. 32,680) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,017), respectively.

    Also Read | WhatsApp reportedly working on an email verification feature; Here's how it will work

