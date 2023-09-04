Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple Music is free for 6 months for some devices ahead of iPhone 15 launch; Know how to claim & more

    Apple is providing a free Apple Music subscription for six months to customers who purchase a new iPhone or those who already have an eligible audio device. The offer is available for new Apple device buyers and select existing audio users.

    Apple Music is free for 6 months ahead of iPhone 15 launch Know how to claim eligible devices more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Apple is providing an extended complimentary Apple Music subscription for six months to customers who purchase a new iPhone or those who already have an eligible audio device. This offer goes beyond the standard 1-month trial, benefiting both new users and Apple One members.

    A typical Apple Music membership plan costs between Rs 49 per month for Voice and Rs 149 per month for Family plans, giving users access to a sizable music collection with over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists carefully chosen by industry professionals. Music streaming without advertisements is available to subscribers. Notably, this service features lossless audio for precise audio delivery and Dolby Atmos compatibility for spatial audio. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    If you recently purchased a new iPhone, the new deal ought to be visible in the Apple Music app. If you have an eligible audio device from Apple or Beats, you will be able to redeem the offer from the Apple Music app on your connected iPhone or iPad.

    -First, use your Apple ID to log into Apple Music.
    -Now navigate to the app's "Listen Now" option.
    -To take advantage of the promotion, look for the "Get 6 months free" banner and click on it.

    Any Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio Buds Plus, or AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd or 3rd gen), AirPods Max, HomePod, or HomePod small are eligible. Consumers who currently own these qualifying audio devices don't need to buy anything, it's vital to remember this.

    Also Read | Honor 90 to launch soon, upcoming smartphone listed on Amazon; Check out expected specs & price

    This promotion excludes items like the first-generation AirPods, Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex. The complimentary Apple Music membership offer is also available to those who have just purchased a new iPhone or an Apple product. The date on which the offer will end is not yet known. The purchasers of iPhones from the 15-series will probably be able to take advantage of this promotion if it is still active on the official Apple website in a few more weeks. 

    Also Read | OnePlus Pad Go tablet in the works? Here's what we know so far

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10000 Check specifications colours price gcw

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4 Will it launch in India Here is how much it may cost gcw

    Google Pixel 8 series to debut on October 4: Will it launch in India? Here's how much it may cost

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard Will it affect its price gcw

    Upcoming iPad Pro to come with Magic Keyboard? Will it affect its price?

    AirPods Pro may not receive any major hardware changes apart from USB C Report gcw

    AirPods Pro may not receive any major hardware changes apart from USB-C: Report

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon allow multiple accounts on one Android phone: Report

    Recent Stories

    Football MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC osf

    MLS 2023: Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC (Watch)

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel flaunts svelte figure in sexy bikinis

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' is closed every Friday? vkp

    Do you know the historical reason why Bengaluru's 'Vidyarthi Bhavan’ is closed every Friday?

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10000 Check specifications colours price gcw

    Realme C51 launched in India under Rs 10,000; Check specifications, colours & price

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film worth watching in theatre? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon