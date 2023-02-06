Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

    Poco X5 Pro, the company's latest mid-range smartphone, is all set to launch today at 5.30 pm. The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart as part of an early access sale as well, according to Poco’s announcement on Twitter.  Poco is hosting a global event where the Poco X5 is also being revealed.
     

    Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today Know live stream time expected specifications other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The next Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco will be unveiled in India today at 5:30 pm on the online retailer Flipkart. The next Poco mid-range smartphone is anticipated to include a Snapdragon CPU, 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and other features.

    According to reports, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gadget is probably powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU. The smartphone may ship with a 5000mAh battery that supports out-of-the-box 67W rapid charging.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

    The Poco X5 Pro 5G is anticipated to include three cameras on the back: a main camera with a resolution of 108 MP, an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of 8 MP, and a macro sensor with a resolution of 2 MP. A 16MP front camera is what you can anticipate for selfies and video calls.

    Also Read | 4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    With a Rs 2,000 ICICI Bank immediate discount, the Poco X5 Pro 5G pricing in India is anticipated to start at Rs 20,999. The X5 Pro 5G phone from Poco can come in blue, yellow, and black colour variants. The smartphone will be offered for purchase on the online retailer Flipkart after launch.

    Also Read | Coca-Cola edition of Realme 10 Pro 5G to launch in India on Feb 10; Details here

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus like to give competition to Apple iPad gcw

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus; Details here

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon via Amazon Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2 year warranty launched know price specs other details gcw

    Lenovo IdeaPad 1 launched with AMD Ryzen 3 7320 chip with 2-year warranty launched

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj Fursat shot on iPhone 14 Pro watch short film gcw

    Apple releases Vishal Bhardwaj’s 'Fursat' shot on iPhone 14 Pro; WATCH

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45000 You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart Details here gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 45,000! You can buy latest Apple smartphone on Flipkart; Details here

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH RBA

    Nora Fatehi Super-SEXY photos, video: Actress turns 31, shares hot post in backless satin gown- WATCH

    India presently most opportune for investment, PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector - adt

    'India presently most opportune for investment,' PM Modi urges global investors to explore energy sector

    Priyanka-Nick Jonas to Katrina-Vicky Kaushal, now Sidharth, Kiara Advani, couples who got hitched in Rajasthan

    Priyanka-Nick Jonas to Katrina-Vicky Kaushal, now Sidharth, Kiara Advani, couples who got hitched in Rajasthan

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after wishes poured in for Al-Nassr star on 38th birthday snt

    Ronaldo sends message to fans after wishes poured in for Al-Nassr star on 38th birthday

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus like to give competition to Apple iPad gcw

    OnePlus Pad to come with magnetic keyboard and a stylus; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon