Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch today: Know live stream time; expected specifications, other details

Poco X5 Pro, the company's latest mid-range smartphone, is all set to launch today at 5.30 pm. The Poco X5 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart as part of an early access sale as well, according to Poco’s announcement on Twitter. Poco is hosting a global event where the Poco X5 is also being revealed.

The next Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco will be unveiled in India today at 5:30 pm on the online retailer Flipkart. The next Poco mid-range smartphone is anticipated to include a Snapdragon CPU, 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and other features.

According to reports, the Poco X5 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the gadget is probably powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G CPU. The smartphone may ship with a 5000mAh battery that supports out-of-the-box 67W rapid charging.

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is anticipated to include three cameras on the back: a main camera with a resolution of 108 MP, an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of 8 MP, and a macro sensor with a resolution of 2 MP. A 16MP front camera is what you can anticipate for selfies and video calls.

With a Rs 2,000 ICICI Bank immediate discount, the Poco X5 Pro 5G pricing in India is anticipated to start at Rs 20,999. The X5 Pro 5G phone from Poco can come in blue, yellow, and black colour variants. The smartphone will be offered for purchase on the online retailer Flipkart after launch.

