OnePlus 11 5G to be available for pre-order soon; Here's what you can expect

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling has concluded, all eyes are focused on the OnePlus 11 event. The new OnePlus 11 5G phone will be on sale for pre-order through Amazon on February 7 in addition to the company's flagship phone's debut in India and other countries. The e-commerce behemoth has announced the pre-order date for the new phone in a teaser picture on its platform.

It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will receive four years of significant Android OS updates and five years of security patches. In addition, the firm guarantees that the new phone will receive four generations of OxygenOS upgrades.

Regarding the technical specifications, the business has already made the OnePlus 11 public in China and has even teased some of the features. These indicate that the forthcoming 5G OnePlus phone will have comparable specifications to the Chinese counterpart.

The 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED display of the OnePlus 11 in China typically refreshes at 120Hz. OnePlus has made LTPO 3.0 and HDR 10+ support available. Because the smartphone will be able to automatically adapt the refresh rate based on the content, the latter will assist deliver somewhat improved battery life.

In contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, this one has a slightly different rear panel design and a conventional punch-hole display. The updated version should perform better as it uses the most recent UFS 4.0 storage version and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The OnePlus 11 has a triple camera arrangement at the rear, which is somewhat reminiscent to that of its predecessor. The system consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS capability. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

There is a 5,000mAh battery within. Many consumers will be really relieved that OnePlus is including a 100W charger in the retail package because other manufacturers, like Samsung and Apple, don't. The use of wireless charging is not supported.

