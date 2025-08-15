The Poco M7 Plus 5G has launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999. It features a massive 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, and a 50MP primary camera. Available from August 19 on Flipkart.

Poco M7 Plus 5G has been launched in India. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Poco M7 Plus 5G is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. This new Poco smartphone joins the Poco M7 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G, which were released earlier this year in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 19 at 12 PM. The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in three color options: Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver. As a limited-time launch offer, Poco is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount or a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus with HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank cards.

Poco M7 Plus: Features and Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a touch sampling rate of 288Hz. It has a peak brightness of 850 nits. The phone also boasts TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free performance, and circadian standards. For photography, the Poco M7 Plus 5G gets a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a secondary sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The company states that both front and rear cameras support video recording up to 1080p at 30 frames per second.

It offers a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support and reverse charging to power other devices. According to the company, this is the largest battery available in its price segment. The Poco M7 Plus 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The device also supports up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. Poco has confirmed two years of major software updates and four years of security patches for the model.

The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes with connectivity options including 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset, which has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, also gets an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.