Oppo has launched the F31 5G series in India, featuring three models designed for durability and performance. The series boasts aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frames, enhanced cooling systems, and large batteries.

Oppo has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the F31 5G series, a lineup designed to bring both durability and performance to the mid-range market. The series consists of three models - Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+ - each built with an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame, reinforced durability features, and advanced cooling systems, tailored especially for Indian users.

Built for Indian Conditions

According to Oppo, the F31 5G lineup is engineered to handle demanding daily use - including extreme heat of up to 43°C. This makes the phones particularly suitable for shopkeepers, delivery workers, and other users who rely on their devices throughout the day in challenging conditions.

All three models run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and come with Oppo’s update promise of two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Oppo F31 5G: Price, Availability, and Features

The standard Oppo F31 5G will be available starting September 27 across the Oppo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (8GB + 128GB), Rs. 24,999 (8GB + 256GB)

Colours: Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, Bloom Red

Specifications: A 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It features a dual rear camera setup (50MP main + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie shooter, along with a hefty 7000mAh battery for long-lasting performance.

Oppo F31 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, and Features

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G hits the shelves earlier, starting September 19, via online and offline channels.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (8GB + 128GB), Rs. 28,999 (8GB + 256GB), Rs. 30,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Colours: Desert Gold, Space Grey

Specifications: A 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. It houses a 7000mAh battery, alongside a 50MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G: Price, Availability, and Features

The highest-end model in the series, the Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G, also arrives on September 19 online and in retail stores.

Price: Rs. 32,999 (8GB + 256GB), Rs. 34,999 (12GB + 256GB)

Colours: Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festive Pink

Specifications: Features a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and is backed by a 7000mAh battery. The camera system is the same as the Pro model (50MP + 2MP rear, 32MP front), but the bigger display and more powerful processor make it stand out as the premium choice.

The Bigger Picture

With the F31 5G series, Oppo aims to establish a strong mid-range offering that balances design, durability, and battery endurance. Each model has been optimized for India’s climate and usage patterns, with a clear focus on reliability and long-term performance. By positioning the series with advanced hardware, extra-large batteries, and pricing that starts below Rs. 23,000, Oppo looks to capture the attention of consumers who need feature-rich smartphones made to last.