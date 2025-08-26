Oppo earbuds price: Great deals on Oppo earbuds are available on Flipkart, including big discounts and EMI options on Oppo Enco Buds 2, Oppo Enco Buds 3, and Oppo Enco Air 2i. Check out all the details about price and features here.

Oppo Earbuds: It's hard to do anything without earbuds these days. Everyone from kids to adults uses them. If you are also thinking of buying earbuds, then you can choose the Oppo brand. Right now, Oppo earbuds are available on Flipkart with discount offers. So today we have brought such deals for you, which can help you save money.

Oppo Enco Buds 2

You can buy these Oppo earbuds worth Rs 3,999 on Flipkart with a 60% discount for Rs 1,599. If you don't want to pay all at once, you can get an EMI of Rs 79 for 24 months. These earbuds come with 28 hours of battery life, 1.5 hours full charging, Echo Live sound effect, AI Deep Noise Cancellation, Ultra Low Latency Game Mode, and IPX4 water-resistant rating.

OPPO Enco Buds 3

If you want to buy premium earbuds, then you can choose this Oppo product. By the way, its price is Rs 7,999. However, it can be bought from Flipkart with a 37 percent offer for Rs 4,999. Here you also get an EMI option of Rs 834 per month for 6 months. It has features like 5.3 Bluetooth version, 30 hours battery life, special sound effect, 47 ms ultra-low latency gaming mode, IP55 dustproof, waterproof rating, multi-device connection.

OPPO Enco Air 2i

Oppo's earbuds in Moonlight color are available on Flipkart with a 55 percent discount for Rs 1,799. Its original price is Rs 3,999. EMI option can also be seen here. Talking about the features, these earbuds have features like AI Deep Noise Cancellation, 28 hours of music time, 5.2 Bluetooth latency, 94ms gaming mode, double-tap control camera, simple touch control, and IPX4 water resistant.

Disclaimer- All information given here has been taken from the internet. Asianet English does not claim any kind of it. Please check the official website before making any payment.